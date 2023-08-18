Meeting discusses citywide inclusive sanitation in Mardan

MARDAN: A significant step towards promoting the citywide inclusive sanitation policy was taken with the convening of a district-level consultative meeting on Thursday.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders and decision-makers, all aiming to address sanitation-related challenges and identify actionable solutions for the betterment of the city’s sanitation system.

Organised by FANSA Pakistan-IRSP, the interactive meeting aimed to foster collaboration among various stakeholders in order to tackle the pressing sanitation issues faced by Mardan.Government representatives, local authorities, civil society organisations, and media participants all recognised the importance of inclusive and sustainable sanitation practices.

During the consultative meeting, a mapping exercise was conducted to identify gaps in the sanitation policy. This mapping will play a key role in shaping a comprehensive approach that incorporates diverse perspectives and necessary expertise, ultimately leading to the desired outcomes

By engaging all relevant stakeholders, the local government aims to forge a robust alliance capable of effectively addressing concerns regarding sanitation infrastructure, waste management, hygiene practices, and access to sanitation services.

These collaborative efforts are poised to facilitate the implementation of inclusive policies that prioritise the needs of marginalised communities and ensure equitable access to clean and safe sanitation facilities.

The interactive meeting drew participation from a diverse range of representatives, including Aqeela Sumbul, president of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce; Junaid Mandori, xhairman of the District Coordination Council; Nusrat Ara, coordinator of the District Reconciliation Committee; advocates; and representatives from civil society and trade unions.