Unsafe minors

Wednesday brought sad news for most Pakistanis when they learnt about another case of torture of a minor maid. Ten-year-old Fatima was working as a domestic helper at the house of a ‘pir’ in Khairpur. Reports suggest that the girl died due to torture. Such cases are unfortunately quite common in the country and often go unreported because of the local influence and terror of the privileged.

But in this case, the world has evidence which shows the callousness and cruelty of Fatima’s employers. The young girl’s cries of help were ignored, and she was mercilessly left to die. Those involved in this horrific crime must be awarded an exemplary punishment.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad