Unsafe minors

Wednesday brought sad news for most Pakistanis when they learnt about another case of torture of a minor maid. Ten-year-old Fatima was working as a domestic helper at the house of a ‘pir’ in Khairpur. Reports suggest that the girl died due to torture. Such cases are unfortunately quite common in the country and often go unreported because of the local influence and terror of the privileged.
But in this case, the world has evidence which shows the callousness and cruelty of Fatima’s employers. The young girl’s cries of help were ignored, and she was mercilessly left to die. Those involved in this horrific crime must be awarded an exemplary punishment.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
Imran Khan, the man who led Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup glory was missing from a tribute video shared by the PCB on...
On August 16, multiple churches were vandalized in Faisalabad’s Jaranwala over blasphemy allegations. Quaid-e-Azam,...
Whatever the provocation, there is absolutely no justification for the criminal vandalism in Jaranwala, Faisalabad...
An enraged mob in Faisalabad vandalized multiple churches and scores of homes on Wednesday. Instead of controlling the...
Inflation has been gradually building up since last year and has now become a worldwide phenomenon. For a developing...
On the occasion of Independence Day, the Pakistan Cricket Board released a video celebrating the history of cricket,...