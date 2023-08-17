Over 60,000 Pakistani students get through O-levels/IGCSE exams

ISLAMABAD: More than 60,000 Pakistani students have passed the O-level and IGCSE examinations.

The latest series of the Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) is reported to be the largest examination series ever as it received 1.7 million applications for all qualifications from 5,600 schools in 147 countries, which is 11% more than the number of June 2022.

More than 210,000 entries were made for Cambridge IGCSE and O-level exams in June 2023 in Pakistan, which is 4% more than last year.

The most popular subjects among Pakistani students were Islamiyat, English language and Pakistan Studies.

Country Director for Pakistan Uzma Yousuf congratulated “numerous bright stars of Cambridge International in Pakistan who are celebrating their well-earned results today”.

She said: “I am fully aware that both these remarkable students and their families have navigated through uncertainty with unwavering determination. It fills me with immense joy to witness the resilience of so many of these students, who have triumphed over the challenges they’ve encountered and continued to pursue their education with untiring spirit.”

She congratulated 60,000 Pakistani students on achieving these results, hoping that the students of Pakistan would make progress step by step. She vowed that the Cambridge qualification standards that existed before the 2019 Covid pandemic would be restored.

This year’s standards have reverted to the 2019 standards and the impact of the pandemic has been taken into account while determining grades, she said, adding that this means a student who obtained A grade before the pandemic will have the same probability of obtaining A grade in 2023.

Rod Smith, group managing director of International Education in Cambridge, said in a message that with these qualifications, our students can feel confident that they have developed the necessary skills for the future so they can embrace whatever opportunities lie ahead.