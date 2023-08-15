Second Mari Pedoleum Azadi Cup from today

KARACHI: Olympian Nasir Ali, the tournament director of the second Mari Pedoleum Azadi Cup, has said that a comprehensive strategy has been decided for hockey's promotion.

With the start of the second Mari Petroleum Azadi Cup hockey tournament, a new era will come and the young players will be the heroes of the future, he said while addressing a meeting held at the Allama Iqbal Community Hall of the Pakistan Sports Board. The second Mari Petroleum Azadi Hockey Cup under the supervision of Pakistan Hockey Federation will be played from Tuesday (today) at Lt Gen Ashfaq Nadeem Hockey Stadium, Rawalpindi.

In order to supervise the tournament in the best way, a meeting was held in the hall of Allama Iqbal Hostel of Pakistan Sports Board under the chairmanship of Tournament Director Olympian Nasir Ali and Organizing Secretary Colonel Retired Muhammad Yameen along with technical officials and umpires appointed by Pakistan Hockey Federation. On this occasion, the tournament director Olympian Nasir Ali said in his address to the umpires and technical officials that the umpires and technical officials play a key role in making any tournament successful.

"You must make every effort to perform your professional duties with utmost honesty and impartiality at the tournament," he said.