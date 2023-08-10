Mohmand dam project: 42 families get compensation cheques

GHALLANAI: The district administration here on Wednesday distributed compensation cheques and other goods among the 42 families that vacated their homes voluntarily for the construction of the Mohmand dam.

Speaking at the cheques distribution ceremony at Ekkaghund rest house, Deputy Commissioner Ehtishamul Haq appreciated the residents of Pati Banda who voluntarily vacated their homes to facilitate the construction of the Mohmand dam.

The district administration officials also distributed necessary household items among the families. Officials of the district administration and local elders were also present.

The dwellers of Pati Banda had demanded the government to provide them with an alternative piece of land for the construction of homes and compensation to move to another location.

The district administration had formed a committee to hold talks with the members of the 42 families. The committee managed to persuade them to vacate their homes in lieu of compensation. The deputy commissioner said that the Mohamad dam was a mega project which would not only benefit the Mohmand district but also the entire country.