Rawalpindi:Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) in collaboration with Attock Saharah Foundation organised ‘Dengue Awareness Seminar’ at Elliot Club Morgah, on Wednesday, says a press release.

Assistant Commissioner (Saddar), Almas Sabeeh Saqib was the chief guest on the occasion. In his speech, he appreciated the efforts of ARL for organising such an informative seminar having paramount importance at this point of time. He also briefed the audience that Rawalpindi administration is fully utilising its resources and extending its cooperation to civil society for eradication of dengue. He also emphasised the importance of participation from local community along with local government departments for prevention of dengue.

Moreover, senior management Attock Refinery Limited, representatives from Attock Saharah Foundation, Attock Hospital Limited, Social Welfare Department and a sizeable number of males and females from local community including schools and private organisations attended the seminar. Other speakers also briefed the audience about different techniques to control the dengue including prevention, eradication and treatment of dengue fever in an effective manner.