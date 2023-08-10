Preparations underway for releasing billions of rupees funds in Sindh before caretaker setup

Summaries have been dispatched on an emergency basis to release funds worth billions of rupees in the province before the caretaker government is formed in Sindh.

According to sources in the Sindh government, a summary for the approval of more than Rs 4 billion for the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has been sent to the local government secretary.

After immediate approval of the Rs4.5 billion amount, the funds would be released by the finance secretary. The SSWMB managing director had requested an immediate release of Rs4.50 billion for the first quarter. According to a copy of the summary available with Jang, the money was urgently required to continue the sanitation work across Sindh without interruption.

A WhatsApp message was sent to Local Government Secretary Najam Shah and Finance Secretary Sajid Abro to get their version but they were not available.