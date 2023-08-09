New York street co-named ‘Allama Iqbal Avenue’.—globalvillagespace.com

WASHINGTON, DC: Pakistan’s Ambassador in Washington Masood Khan has congratulated President American Pakistani Advocacy Group Ali Rashid for his leadership in having one of the avenues co-named ‘Allama Iqbal Avenue’ in New York.

He also paid tribute to Ali Rashid for his resolute efforts to build better relations between Pakistan and the United States and create greater awareness about the history and culture of Pakistan in the United States. It may be recalled that Ali Rashid and APAG were instrumental in introducing a resolution in the US House of Representatives to designate March 23, 2023 as the “Pakistan Day.”

Co-naming 109 Street and 101 Avenue in Richmond Hill, Queens, New York, recognizes Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage whilst allowing Pakistani Americans to honor one of the most significant leaders of their country.

Speaking on the occasion, Adrienne Adams, Speaker of the New York City Council, said, “As we approach Pakistan Independence Day, I am honored to celebrate the co-naming of 109th Street and 101st Avenue as Allama Iqbal Avenue.

“Hailed as one of the defining poets, scholars, and leaders of his time, Allama Iqbal’s work and vision led to the creation of Pakistan as an independent country. His legacy lives on today in the vibrant Pakistani community that has contributed to cultural fabric of New York City. I am proud to work alongside the American Pakistani Advocacy Group, which has devoted its efforts to supporting and uplifting our neighbors, to formally recognize Allama Iqbal and the Pakistani community’s contributions to our city.”

Ali Rashid said, “The co-naming of the corner of 109th Street and 101 Ave as ‘Allama Iqbal Ave’ represents a monumental accomplishment for Pakistani Americans in New York and throughout United States. It is indicative of the sacrifices, diligence, and perseverance of Pakistanis. APAG has utilized this area for tremendous community service work, and it is an honor to bestow it with the name of Allama Iqbal who was a prominent leader in gaining Pakistan’s independence. This co-naming ceremony will help develop immense cultural understanding and aid in interweaving our communities further.”