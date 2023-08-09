100 PTI activists held in Swabi in two days

SWABI: Over 100 leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) have been arrested in the district over the last two days and first information reports have been registered against them in four tehsils.
The prominent among the arrested leaders include district general secretary Afsar Khan, Major (Retd) Fida, former district general secretary, Sohail Khan, former Chota Lahor Tehsil nazim, Anwar Haqdad Khan, former district president, Mohammad Sohail Yousafzai, district president, Jahenzeb Khan, Swabi Union Council Nazim Ijaz Khalid and former youth wing provincial president Shahzada Fahad.
Sources in the police said that the district police have been searching for two former MPAs, Rangaiz Khan and Aqibullah Khan, who is Asaad Qaiser’s brother and Attaullah Khan, Swabi district mayor, to arrest them.
Officials said that many more names were expected to be included in the FIR which has been registered under Section 188,505,1203,148 and 149 in district headquarters.The arrested leaders and workers have been sent to Swabi judicial lockup on judicial remands
after presenting them in the court of local magistrates.
