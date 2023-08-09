Unity stressed to steer country out of crises

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians chairman and former chief minister Pervez Khattak and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUIS) head Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani on Tuesday stressed the need for unity to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

Pervez Khattak called on Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, who is also deputy administrator of known religious seminary Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak, and discussed the current political and economic situation in the country.

He said that his party believed in reconciliation and unity to work for the rule of law and democracy to work for the development and prosperity of the country and nation.

The PTIP chief said that as chief minister he always remained in touch with the Ulema and leaders of political and religious parties with an aim to serve the masses in a true sense.

He said that confrontation and agitation cannot go together and all and sundry should sit to devise a strategy for strengthening democracy and economy in the country.

Pervez Khattak also recounted his services for the seminaries and its students and Ulema, saying madrassas had played a vital role in the development and defence of Pakistan

Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani thanked the PTIP chief and assured him that they would jointly work for the uplift and integrity of Pakistan.