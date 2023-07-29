11,333 cops to perform security duties today

LAHORE:Around 11,333 police officials, including six SPs, 34 SDPOs, 83 SHOs, 216 upper subordinates and policewomen would perform security duty on Ashura Day (today) in the provincial capital.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that foolproof security cover would be provided to 378 Majalis, 20 licenced and 59 non-licenced mourning processions. He said that a continuous monitoring of the processions routes would be ensured through CCTV cameras. The CCPO said that ban on pillion riding would be ensured today (Saturday). He informed that mobile phone service would be suspended on the central procession route for special timings.

The CCPO directed the police to ensure smooth movement of processions with the help of district administration in case of rain.He said that Dolphin Squad and PRU (Police Response Unit) would continuously patrol on and around the procession routes.