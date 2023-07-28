CM wants Sehat Card Scheme improved

PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan has stressed the need for implementing the Sehat Card Plus Scheme in a more organized manner to ensure the provision of free and quality health care services to the public.

He said this while chairing a review meeting of the scheme here on Thursday, said a handout.Caretaker cabinet members Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Himayatullah and Dr, Riaz Anwar, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Secretary Finance Ayaz Khan, CEO Sehat Card Dr Riaz Tanoli and other relevant officials attended the meeting. The meeting made a threadbare discussion on various steps undertaken in the health sector, especially the need and utility of Sehat Card Plus.

The participants discussed different aspects of the scheme with the aim to run it in a more efficient way. The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to adopt a realistic approach to make the Sehat Card scheme more efficient and viable within the purview of existing legal framework.

Azam Khan said the scheme could be made more useful by overcoming weaknesses and removing deficiencies in its processing, adding we had to make sure that citizens, especially poor people are benefitting from the facility. He said the quality of treatment being provided to citizens under Sehat Card must not be compromised.The chief minister stressed improvement in the healthcare facilities in the far-flung areas of the province so that people are helped in their hometowns.