CM takes notice of death of a child

Caretaker CM has taken notice of the report aired in the ‘Geo Pakistan’ programme regarding the death of a young child who fell into an open drain in the Gujrat area, and asked for a report from the administration and directed that the open drains and manholes be covered immediately. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the aggrieved family.

Meanwhile, the caretaker CM has taken notice of the firing incident at the office of a private housing society near Kot Abdul Malik and sought a report from the IGP. Mohsin Naqvi directed that the accused involved in the firing should be arrested soon and brought to justice and the injured should be provided with the best treatment facilities.