Pak students perform as Jury members in Int’l film festival

LAHORE:Two young people from Pakistan, Muhammad Talha (16) and Ibrahim Bin Atif (15), are representing Pakistan as Festival Jury in 53rd Giffoni International Film Festival, Italy.

The children are the students of a private school from Multan. During the festival, the children’s jury watches the films, learns about the filmmaking process, and are called to judge and award the best ones with prizes.

The Little Art through its project Lahore International Children’s Film Festival (LICFF), selected the Pakistani representation through a competitive call, and children from Pakistan were interviewed on the criteria of the Giffoni Festival. The festival is running in Italy from 20th to 29th July, 2023. The Giffoni International Film Festival is the largest children’s film festival in Europe and possibly the world. It takes place in the Italian town of Giffoni Valle Piana in Campania, near Rome in Southern Italy.