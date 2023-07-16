Jang Dream Home Expo opens

Islamabad : With the theme ‘Your blueprint to modern living,’ the Dream Home Expo opened at the Pakistan-China Friendship Centre here on Saturday bringing together the country's leading property builders, developers, and marketing companies to showcase their products and services with attractive real estate investment and building options.

States and Frontier Regions Minister Muhammad Talha Mehmood inaugurated the three-day event organised by the Jang Media Group. Big names from the real estate market were present at the exhibition to cater to the visitors, who were mostly families. Minister Talha Mehmood said the federal government was going all-out to revive the economy, and the development of industry was part of those efforts.

He said economic activity needed investment which the housing and construction sectors could attract from within the country as well as abroad, and therefore, serious efforts were under way for their development. The minister called for tax reforms to facilitate investment and industrialisation, which, he said, were imperative for addressing the country's economic problems.

He later visited stalls and appreciated the developers and builders for their massive financial contributions to the economy. The organisers said the event was part of his organisation’s efforts to encourage business and investment in the country, especially in the real estate sector.

Syed Amjad of the Jang Group said more than 100 stalls were put up by the country's leading builders, developers, and property dealers at the expo, which attracted large crowds of people. He said the event provided visitors with the chance to "explore innovative real estate offers, exquisite furnishings and practical lifestyle ideas from industry experts." Stallholders hailed the Jang Group's initiative and said it would highlight the immense potential of the country’s real estate sector.

Sheikh Muhammad Waseem, the founder of the real estate marketing agency Media Math, said he was really excited to see a large number of people at the property event and expected even a higher turnout in the next two days. He told 'The News' that the real estate sector had a bad time during the last government but things were currently on the mend.

"Tax relief and low-cost building materials will help our market grow phenomenally," he said amid optimism about the future of the real estate sector. Malik Shahid of a diamond sales partner of the Capital Smart City Islamabad appreciated the expo and said the real estate sector's development meant the country's economic growth.

He said the event offered visitors options for property buying and building suiting their needs and budget. "This large crowd points to people's keen interest in real estate, which is likely to see rapid growth in the future," he said. The developers and builders insisted that the real estate and construction sectors had the potential to put the country on the path of sustainable economic grow­th, so authorities should incentivize them for their development. Most visitors showed interest in developing their own houses using savings and called for low-cost housing schemes for low-income groups.

They appreciated the holding of the event, which, they said, helped them consult experts on property buying and development under one roof. Andaleeb Reza, a housewife, said she had come to the expo with her businessman husband to know about opportunities for investing personal savings.

She said stallholders responded to her queries about their real estate projects well and even gave her special offers. Dilbar Jan, a government pensioner, appreciated the Jang Group for bringing together major builders and developers with good housing and investment options to benefit the people.