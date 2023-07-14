Orakzai hospital stops services for lack of funds

KALAYA: The Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Ghiljo, Upper Orkazai, has stopped most services for lack of funds.A non-governmental organization (NGO), MERF (Medical Emergency Resilience Foundation), was running the hospital.
The health facility was handed to the NGO for three years. But the situation worsened after the agreement with the organization ended on June 26, last month.The hospital required funds but the health government failed to ensure the finances after the termination of the agreement with the NGO.
The Out-Patient Department, Dental Block and laboratories in the hospital have been closed. Only emergency services are being offered to the people.The people have been left with no other option but to turn to far-off health facilities to avail themselves of the treatment.The local people demanded the government to arrange funds for the hospital at the earliest to end the sufferings of the masses who direly needed health facilities in their hometown.
