App for geo-tagging of trees launched

LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to geo-tag trees in Lahore’s urban forests, parks, greenbelts and highways.
In this regard, PHA has introduced a mobile application for geo-tagging of trees in collaboration with PITB here on Thursday. The mobile application for geo-tagging of existing trees and plantations in the city was named ‘Regreen Lahore’. A training session was organised for all horticulture directors and field supervisors at PITB headquarters to use this App. PITB experts gave training to the officers. Officers and respective in-charges in all zones have been assigned the task of geo-tagging to use the mobile application. For geo-tagging of trees, the in-charges concerned of all PHAs will carry out geo-tagging of existing and new plantation trees.
