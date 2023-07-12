Need no advice by Israel on how to protect rights: FO

The office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad. — RadioPakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: The UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday adopted Pakistan’s Universal Periodic Report unanimously. Several states and civil society organisations commended Pakistan on the progress achieved in promoting human rights, announced the spokeswoman at the Foreign Office.



There was a very harsh statement from the Israeli representative against Pakistan’s human rights record to which the spokeswoman responded, “Israel’s politically-motivated statement is fundamentally at variance with the otherwise positive tone of the session and the statements made by a vast majority of states. Given Israel’s long history of oppression of Palestinians, Pakistan can certainly do without its advice on protecting Human Rights”.

Presenting its case at the UN Human Rights Council, Pakistan said the government accorded high importance to the Universal Periodic Review process as a productive mechanism of the Council that enabled states to meet their human rights obligations through constructive engagement and in a largely non-politicised manner.

In the discussion, some speakers commended Pakistan for accepting many recommendations, showing its commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights.

“Pakistan’s human rights profile remained on an upward trajectory through the four cycles of the Universal Periodic Review process.

“The fourth review afforded an opportunity to showcase the progress being made and also the challenges faced in Pakistan’s abiding quest to advance rights, freedoms, dignity and better standards for everyone in the country,” said Pakistan’s representative.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Sherry Rehman strongly condemned the statement of Israel regarding Pakistan at the United Nations, saying Israel-India support for PTI and its chief had fully exposed the sinister nexus behind the May 9 violence. Addressing a press conference flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar, Sherry Rehman lambasted the PTI chairman for his reported venomous campaign against the state who, she claimed, was ever ready to do anything to please Israel. “He (Imran Khan) believes that Israel’s violations in Palestine are fine. Today Israel also becomes an ambassador of human rights, but in reality it is doing the opposite,” the minister said. She denounced the PTI chairman for criticising and opposing his arrest. “He asks why the government did this to me? He says he was arrested in a disgraceful way, but he should know that no one is above the law,” she said. “Israel’s blaming of Pakistan in favour of PTI at the UN meeting is highly condemnable. Imran Niazi is part of the camp that is violating the rights of Palestinians. Israel did not speak even on the arrest and indictment of those involved in the Capitol Hill attack. “What is the motive that Israel is giving recommendations in favour of attacks on Pakistan’s sensitive installations? Why Israel does not speak about human rights violations by India in the Occupied Kashmir?” she questioned. In fact, it was not about human rights, but about “special sympathy” of Israel with the PTI and its chairman, she added. She said Israel itself had been violating the basic rights of Palestinian people every day for the last 60 years.

