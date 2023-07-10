JI to make country welfare state, says Siraj

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Sunday said that his party was committed to making the country a real Islamic welfare state as the successive rulers had done nothing for the welfare of the people.
“Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rahman have nothing to do with the welfare of the people.
These rulers have been promoting their own interests for the last many years,” he told a workers’ convention here.
He said The PDM leaders had contacted him before initiating a no-confidence motion against the PTI government. “I knew that the PDM leaders want to promote their own interests and they have no guts to pull the country out of crises,” he added.
There is no value of talent in our country. Pakistan is one of the nations which have been blessed with quality IQ,...
LAHORE: President Istehkam Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan has said the problems of the common man have increased...
KARACHI: Karachi is in the grip of cholera due to supply of sewage-mixed water in all seven districts of the city...
LAHORE: A sharp rise in the prices of vegetables, almost 100 percent, was recorded during the last week while the...
HANGU: The police claimed to have arrested four alleged terrorists, including a notorious commander, during a raid on...
BARA: Local religious scholars and elders have banned music and dance performance by transgender persons at weddings...