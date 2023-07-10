JI to make country welfare state, says Siraj

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Sunday said that his party was committed to making the country a real Islamic welfare state as the successive rulers had done nothing for the welfare of the people.

“Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rahman have nothing to do with the welfare of the people.

These rulers have been promoting their own interests for the last many years,” he told a workers’ convention here.

He said The PDM leaders had contacted him before initiating a no-confidence motion against the PTI government. “I knew that the PDM leaders want to promote their own interests and they have no guts to pull the country out of crises,” he added.