Two more killed, 8 injured in Kurram clashes

PARACHINAR: Two more persons were killed and eight others sustained injuries when clashes again erupted between tribes over community land dispute in various areas of Kurram tribal district on Sunday.

At least five persons were killed and 30 others sustained injuries when armed men belonging to Bohshera and Dandar tribes traded fire over a land dispute here on Friday.

The district administration and police along with elders of the area had effected a ceasefire between the warring tribes and vacated their bunkers but clashes erupted in Khar Killay, Balishkhel, Pewar and Tari Mangal areas.

Local residents said that sporadic fire continued in which one person each was killed in Tari Manga and Khar Killay and Balishkhel while three and two others sustained injuries in these areas. Similarly, three persons were injured in Pewar area.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Saiful Islam Shah and District Police Officer Muhammad Imran said that the district administration and police along with elders of the area had again started efforts to effect a permanent ceasefire between the warring tribes. They said that jirgas were being held to settle the dispute once and for all.