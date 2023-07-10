CM pays homage to Prof Waris Mir

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in his message on the death anniversary of a progressive writer, sterling journalist and an eminent professor, Waris Mir, said that Waris Mir by holding aloft the flag of liberation thinking has set the true course of journalism.

Waris Mir left indelible imprints for the freedom of journalism and liberation thinking on his fellow journalists. Speaking the truth and writing truthfully is the essence of Waris Mir's journalistic life. Waris Mir was not only a journalist par excellence but also an extraordinary teacher. Waris Mir by tolerating oppressions and restrictions for the liberation thinking set forth freedom of speech for the coming and new journalists, the CM said.

Freedom of journalism and thinking stand at the side of liberation thinking of Waris Mir. Waris Mir is alive even today in the hearts of conscientious people on account of his writings written on freedom of thinking and journalism. Waris Mir willingly waged a war against oppression and stood for fundamental human and democratic rights till his last breath. Waris Mir duly proved even during the tenure of tyranny that truth and journalism are part and parcel of each other. The writings of Waris Mir bear testimony of his veracity even today, he said.

“The sacrifices of Professor Waris Mir for the journalism sector and democracy will be remembered forever. Waris Mir's unflinching attachment for justice and equality will always be remembered,” the CM said.