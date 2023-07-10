Flood safety: Evacuate Ravi bed, CM directs departments

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited River Ravi in view of apprehension of likely flood and reviewed water situation in the river.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered the departments concerned and institutions to monitor water flow 24 hours and ensure evacuation of localities for the protection of human lives present in the bed of River Ravi.

Caretaker CM while directing Irrigation Department, PDMA, Rescue 1122 to remain alert and complete all necessary arrangements, ordered for setting up relief and medical camps in there and get all preparations completed. There is no scope for committing any negligence.

Caretaker CM inspected the command post of medical camp and Rescue 1122 and witnessed mock exercises of Rescue 1122.

The administration has completed all necessary arrangements to cope up with any untoward situation. Later, Mohsin Naqvi while talking with the media persons said that India has released water as per routine and there was no danger of flood for the time being. India had released same amount of water last year and 31,000 cusec water had reached here.

The whole administration was alert due to recent rains and to cope up with likely apprehension of flood. Chief Secretary and IGP reviewed prior arrangements.

The ministers were monitoring the situation. We will make all arrangements whatever was humanly possible, he added. We were ensuring evacuation of localities for the protection of human lives at the river bed.

Encroachments have been established at the river bed which are essential to be eliminated. Relief camps at 19 places in City and at 16 places at Sheikhupura have already been established.

In reply to a question, Mohsin Naqvi stated that by releasing excessive water from India a flood situation can arise in the rivers of Punjab. We received information of releasing water by India and relevant departments reached River Ravi forthwith.

Settlements should not be established at the river beds as it causes impediments in the water flow. Arrangements have been launched to effectively deal with the danger of dengue in Punjab.