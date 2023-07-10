Oct is hot, polls in Nov better: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Sunday the decision about the government quitting on time is strategic and is yet to be taken, saying he would prefer elections in November since October is hot.
In a TV interview, the minister said, “Look, it’s a strategic decision that is yet to be taken.”
The interviewer had asked him if the PDM government has decided to quit on time or it could vary by a day more or less.
To a question about PMLN’s contacts with former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa after his extension, the minister said he has already hinted at it but he cannot disclose the entire story without his party’s permission.
