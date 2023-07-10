PTI slams PM’s statement

A representative image of the PTI flag.—PPI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Sunday condemned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s statement pertaining to the Army Chief, Pakistan Army and the events of May 9.

He recalled that after the detailed decision of the Supreme Court, all the characters who planned to set the country on fire, crush PTI and the people standing behind it, were completely exposed in the people’s court.

The PTI spokesperson said that the nation should be told about the progress on the investigation carried out regarding the events of May 9.

The spokesperson said that an answer should be given as to who was held responsible for the illegal and unconstitutional measures against the head of Pakistan’s largest political party and the most popular national leader.

He said countries could not make progress and prosper through false statements and blind use of force against own citizens but by cultivating truth and supremacy of law and the Constitution.