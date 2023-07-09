Ijazul Haq booked on money laundering charges

FIA summons Ijazul Haq in money laundering case on 21st.— Twitter/file

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has lodged the first information report (FIR) against former federal minister for religious affairs, former chief martial law administrator General Ziaul Haq’s eldest son, Ijazul Haq, on money laundering allegations, FIA sources said Saturday.

Director General (DG), FIA, Mohsin Hassan Butt, ordered to register the case on the report of Joint Investigation Team after completion of months long investigation of money laundering of 1.8 billion rupees, the sources maintained and added that as many as 23 accused have been nominated in the case, including Ijaz-ul-Haq, former MPA Ghulam Murtaza and Ghazala Shaheen.

The FIA had summoned former federal minister Ijaz in the money laundering case last February. Ijazul Haq was asked to appear on February 21 at the investigation agency’s office in Faisalabad. The former minister has been charged with assets beyond means. The case of Ijazul Haq was handed over to the FIA by the NAB and was investigated by a joint investigation team (JIT). The FIA will proceed with the investigation to collect evidence and uncover the details surrounding the alleged money laundering activities. The people nominated in the FIR could be arrested during the next week, the sources concluded.