London court convicts PTI supporter for attacking Pakistan High Commission.—reporter

LONDON: A supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been found guilty by the Westminster Magistrates’ Court of criminal damage to the Pakistan High Commission after launching a violent attack on the premises – nine days after the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9 in Islamabad.

Geo and The News have learnt that Aamir Wasim Chaudhary, 51, of Woodlands Lane, Leytonstone, East London, was charged with one count of criminal damage at the Pakistan High Commission. The charge and conviction follow Aamir Chaudhary’s attack on Pakistan High Commission in Knightsbridge at around 22:11hrs on May 18.

Scotland Yard sources have confirmed that it received an emergency call from Pakistan High Commission on the night of May 18 when Aamir Wasim Chaudhary appeared in front of Pakistan High Commission London, raised slogans for Haqeeqi Azadi and against the government of Pakistan, national institutions and breached the premises of the mission. The Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed to Geo News that Aamir Wasim Chaudhary was prosecuted for one count of criminal damage to Pakistan High Commission property. Chaudhary was produced before a judge at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court where initially he denied the charge against him but pleaded guilty to the charge of criminal damage when shown the evidence. While declaring him guilty, the court has ordered him to pay compensation to the High Commission.

Sources said that Aamir Chaudhary was raising slogans against the Pakistan government and heads of various institutions, used abusive and threatening language initially and then broke a windowpane in his attempt to break inside the mission. It’s understood that there were two staff members inside the premises at the time of the attack. According to sources, the Pakistan High Commission in London brought this incident to the notice of the Met Police as well as the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). The police sources said that the police arrived at the scene and arrested the offender. Following the guilty charge and sentencing of the protester, Pakistani Mission has called on the FCDO to ensure the safety and security of the High Commission and its consulates.

Commenting on the case, Barrister Umar Ali, a criminal law expert said the prosecution of such offences will act as a strong deterrent against any acts of violence against property in the future. He stated that having a criminal record can have catastrophic impacts on future employment, travel, immigration status and various other aspects of daily life.

He explained, “The offence of criminal damage is when a person intentionally or recklessly causes damage or destruction to someone else’s property without lawful excuse. The law surrounding criminal damage is governed by the Criminal Damage Act 1971, which outlines the act of criminal damage and sets out the consequences for those found guilty. Under the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974, certain convictions and cautions become ‘spent’ after a period of time. This period of time is known as the rehabilitation period. A fine given to an adult becomes a spent conviction, one year after it was imposed.”