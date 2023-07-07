Authorities take action to rectify affairs of THQ Hospital Mir Ali

MIRANSHAH: Secretary Health Mehmood Aslam Wazir has ordered disciplinary action against management of the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mir Ali, North Waziristan, owing to the mishandling of injured civilians in the recent terrorist attack on security forces in Miranshah.

Deputy Commissioner Rehan Gul Khattak, along with Assistant Commissioner Mir Ali Dr Sadiq Ali and Tehsildar Ghaniur Raman, paid a surprise visit to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

The findings of the raid were concerning, revealing a severe lack of facilities and inadequate conditions for patients.

Upon arrival, Deputy Commissioner Rehan Gul Khattak discovered that all departments of the hospital were closed, with no presence of any official or employee from the Sarhad Organization. However, the staff provided by the District Health Officer (DHO) was present. Disturbingly, the hospital staff reported that various areas were locked by Sarhad Organization employees, and core departments such as operation theaters were found to be missing vital sanitary measures, with filth and dirt scattered throughout the premises.

Expressing his distress and anger over the deplorable condition of the hospital, Deputy Commissioner Rehan Gul Khattak immediately instructed Assistant Commissioner Mir Ali to prepare a detailed report on the current state of the hospital. The report will shed light on the shortcomings and will serve as a basis for necessary actions to be taken.

Some lauded the secretary health for addressing the concerns regarding Mir Ali Hospital. They expressed their hope that decisive measures would be taken at the highest level to rectify the situation and restore the hospital’s functionality.

There were reports that certain state-run health facilities including the hospital in Mir Ali were outsourced to the private sector during the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and they now had disappeared from the scene leaving the public and staff to suffer.