Minister visits hospital

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram visited Mozang Teaching Hospital and Ganga Ram Hospital. Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Municipalities Amir Mir also accompanied him.
The health minister said that the roof of Mozang Hospital did not fall, but the roof of the marriage hall located inside the hospital fell. The rest of the government hospitals in Lahore have also been alerted. He visited the three-year-old child Daniyal and also met the child's family.
LAHORE:Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal inaugurated the...
LAHORE:Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre has been offering Online Qurbani Service for the...
LAHORE:During downpour in the city, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman remained in the field and visited...
LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that timely promotion is the basic right of every...
LAHORE:The progressive group comprising the members of the Lahore Chamber has expressed concern over the daily...
LAHORE:Emergency Services Department secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated the Pakistan Young Rescue Team on...