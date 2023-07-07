Minister visits hospital

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram visited Mozang Teaching Hospital and Ganga Ram Hospital. Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Municipalities Amir Mir also accompanied him.

The health minister said that the roof of Mozang Hospital did not fall, but the roof of the marriage hall located inside the hospital fell. The rest of the government hospitals in Lahore have also been alerted. He visited the three-year-old child Daniyal and also met the child's family.