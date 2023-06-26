Dow in range of 201-250 top universities with highest indicators

Karachi: The TIMES HIGHER EDUCATION World University Rankings (THE WUR) Asia ranked the Dow University of Health Sciences in the range of 201-250 top Universities, with highest indicators being CITATIONS, followed by INDUSTRY INCOME (grants from the industry), and INTERNATIONAL OUTLOOK.

Research output was also an indicator, which was an opportunity for Improvement. Dow University of Health Sciences has also won the honor of being the best university of Sindh province by getting the top position of 201 category for the first time in the international race of university ranking.

As a result of the visionary leadership of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Muhammad Saeed Quraishy, Dow University of Health Sciences is among the fastest growing universities in Pakistan in the global rankings.

It is worth mentioning here that, in October 2022, the world ranking for DUHS was 601-800 position and Dow University has achieved this honor among 1799 institutions from different regions of the world, while the QS Asia Ranking 2022 also listed Dow University as one of the most advanced research institutions in the region.

