Ambassador Blome stresses robust Pak-US ties on Karachi visit

Ambassador Blome attended a ceremony at the Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations during his visit to Karachi during June 22-24, 2023. — Twitter/@usconsulatekhi

KARACHI: US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome visited Karachi between June 22 and 24 to further strengthen the robust bilateral economic partnership via the US-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework and underscore the strong bilateral ties between the two countries.

Ambassador Blome — accompanied by Consul General Nicole Theriot — was joined by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other political, business, and civil society leaders in Karachi to celebrate the 247th US Independence Day, a statement from the US Consulate in Karachi said.

During the visit, he engaged with government officials, the American Business Council, the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and in his remarks at the reception, Ambassador Blome said: “I am honoured and grateful for the opportunity to live and serve in this remarkable country.

“Americans and Pakistanis have so much in common and have many shared achievements to be proud of. Together, we can advance a more stable, green, and prosperous future for both our nations.”

In his meeting with the Sindh CM, Blome discussed opportunities to expand the US-Pakistan trade and economic partnership and other shared priorities.

The statement added: “The ambassador also visited Joint Maritime Information Command Center (JMICC) and met with the COMCOAST Commander Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz to advance a common vision for maritime peace and stability in the region.”

Furthermore, in his meetings with industry leaders at the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) and American Business Council (ABC), Ambassador Blome discussed how the United States and Pakistan can further facilitate private sector-led, equitable, and sustainable economic growth for both nations.

He commented: “We are committed to boosting bilateral trade and investment, especially through a new framework called the US-Pakistan ‘Green Alliance’ that seeks to promote climate-smart agriculture and private sector-led growth in Pakistan.”

The statement added: “United States is Pakistan’s largest bilateral trade partner and one of its largest sources of foreign direct investment, with US investment in Pakistan increasing more than 50% in the past year.”

During his speech at the Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations (PCFR), Ambassador Blome noted: “When I consider the future of US-Pakistan relations, I see many possibilities to advance our shared interests in trade, investment, clean energy, health security, climate change, inclusive governance, and regional security.”

Another important highlight of Ambassador Blome’s Karachi visit was to observe the Commencement Exercise at Pakistan Naval Academy, the press release said.

“We want to further strengthen the maritime security cooperation with the Pakistan Navy to secure freedom of navigation in international waters to facilitate economic activity in the region and globally,” he said.