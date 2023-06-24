CPNE seeks newspapers arrears payment

PESHAWAR: The Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday demanded the KP caretaker government to pay arrears to newspapers.

The CPNE made the demand in a meeting with Caretaker Minister for Information and Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhil, said a handout.

Secretary Information and Public Relations Mukhtiar Ahmed, Director-General Information and Public Relations Basir Ali Rehman Khan, CPNE President Irshad Ahmed Arif, General Secretary Ijazul Haq, Vice-President Tahir Farooq, Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Committee FCPNE Rahatullah, Qaiser Rizvi, Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani, Wazirzada, Mumtaz Sadiq, Arshad Khan, Jamshed Baghwan, Rashid Iqbal, Amjad Aziz Malik, Zahir Shah Shirazi. , Salman Khan, Nauman Khan, Sardar Naeem, Maqsood Khan, Mumtaz Bangash, Najeebullah, and Aitzaz Hussain Shah and others were there.

The caretaker information minister said that efforts would be made to solve the problems of CPNE.

He told the delegation the Information Department paid about Rs 16.67 million to CPNE in the last one year while the caretaker government paid Rs 10.12 million in just four months and steps were being taken to make more payments.

The minister said that the Federal Investigation Agency was investigating the irregularities in payments made through cross-cheques for the advertisements by the Information Department.

Later, the minister presented a shield to Imdadullah, a retired director general of the Information Department on behalf of CPNE in recognition of his services.