Request to provide ‘B’ class to Khadija Shah rejected

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has rejected the request to provide ‘B’ class prison facilities to Khadija Shah, one of the alleged participants of the May 9 riots in Lahore.

Khadija Shah’s lawyer Sumera Khosa had sought B-class facilities in jail for her undertrial client which has been turned down by the Punjab Home Department. According to the documents available with The News/Daily Jang, IGP Prisons has recommended the denial of B-class facilities to the undertrial prisoner as Khadija Shah has been charged with under PPC 395 (dacoity).

The case against Khadija Shah has been registered at the Police Station Sarwar Road under number 96/23. According to 242 -2 (C) of Prison Rules, no prisoner charged with dacoity could be allowed ‘B Class’ facilities undergoing investigations, or proceedings for that offence.