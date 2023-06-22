No gas load-shedding on Eid: SNGPL

PESHAWAR: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) General Manager Rahmatullah on Wednesday said that no gas load-shedding would be carried out during Eidul Azha.

He held out the assurance in a meeting with Advisor to the Chief Minister on Labour, Malik Meher Elahi, said a communication.

Malik Meher Elahi told the SNGPL chief that acute shortage of Sui gas for the consumers has become a challenge and called for improving the situation.

He said uninterrupted supply of gas was necessary for Eidul Azha so that people could observe the festival with ease and happiness.

The SNGPL GM assured the advisor that uninterrupted gas supply would be ensured to the people in Peshawar during Eid for five consecutive days.

Malik Meher Elahi asked Rahmatullah to address the Sui gas shortage issue in Peshawar on a permanent basis.

The provincial government, he said, would provide every necessary assistance to the SNGPL officials in this regard.