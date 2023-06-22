Officers transferred

LAHORE:The Punjab government Wednesday transferred several officers.

According to the notification, Sajid Zafar (awaiting posting) has been posted as Secretary Housing, Dr Nasir Iqbal Malik, OSD, has been posted as Secretary Archives and Libraries vice Ahsan Waheed, who has been already transferred and posted as Secretary School Education.

Asif Bilal Lodhi, OSD, has been posted as Secretary Tourism vice Zaheer Hassan already transferred and posted as Chairman Punjab Cooperatives Board for Liquidation replacing Faisal Farred who has been posted as Secretary Labour and Human Resource vice Asadullah Faiz already transferred and directed to report S&GAD for further orders.

Muhammad Malik Bhulla, Chairman CMIT, has been transferred and posted as Member Consolidation BoR vice Agha Ali Abbas who has been posted as Special Secretary Higher Education. Abdul Shakoor (OSD) has been posted as DG Mines and Minerals vice Mansoor Ahmad, already transferred and posted as Special Secretary (Operation) Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department replacing Capt (Retd) Shoaib Khan Jadoon who has been directed to report the S&GAD for further orders. Services of Rao Pervaiz Akhter, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), have been placed at the disposal of Punjab Food Authority for further adjustment. Samina Saif Niazi, Assistant Commissioner (General) Faisalabad, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Faisalabad vice Faisal Sultan, who already has been transferred and directed to report to S&GAD for further orders.

Zulfiqar Ali, OSD, has been posted as Vice Commissioner PESSI replacing Tariq Mahmood who has been directed to report the S&GAD for further orders. Abdul Rauf Mahar, Deputy Secretary (Cabinet) S&GAD, has been posted as DC Lodhran vice Syed Mashhad Raza Kazmi, who has been directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders.