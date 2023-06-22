 
close
Thursday June 22, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Business

Bank holidays for Eid-ul-Azha

By News Desk
June 22, 2023

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday announced the bank holidays for Eid ul Azha 2023.

In a statement, SBP informed the public about the closure of banks on June 29 and June 30, 2023 (Thursday and Friday) in observance of Eid-ul-Azha 2023.