 
close
Thursday June 22, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

417 Sikh yatrees arrive in Lahore

By Our Correspondent
June 22, 2023

LAHORE: A 417-member delegation of Indian Sikh yatrees under the leadership of Sardar Papinder Singh arrived in provincial capital through Wagah border on Wednesday to attend the 184th birth anniversary celebrations of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.