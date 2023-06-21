Saudi aviation team satisfied with security at Pakistani airports

ISLAMABAD: A team from Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has completed its visit to Peshawar airport in the last phase of the six international airports of Pakistan in two weeks. Three teams of 20 experts from Saudi Arabia conducted a detailed inspection of six major international airports in Pakistan over two weeks. These are the airports from where flights to Saudi Arabia depart. The Saudi team expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements at the airports. Earlier, the security at Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Sialkot and Islamabad airports was reviewed in the first two phases.

The purpose of the visit was to review the security provided for direct flights to Saudi Arabia. The review analysed passenger and baggage screening, perimeter security, cargo screening and ASF, and airlines security measures.

The Saudi team appreciated the strict measures taken at the airports to ensure safe flight operations. The Saudi delegation also thanked Pakistan CAA for the warm welcome. The Saudi team will leave Islamabad for Saudi Arabia on June 21.