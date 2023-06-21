Imran challenges FIR in lawyer murder case in SC

ISLAMABAD: An appeal has been filed in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Balochistan High Court in a case filed against the nomination of Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan in a murder case of a lawyer of Balochistan.
The appeal, filed on Tuesday through Latif Khosa, Advocate, has requested the court to quash the FIR.
The appellant has taken the stand that he was named in the case for political purposes, and the case registered against him was in violation of articles 9, 10 and 14 of the Constitution.
He claimed the former prime minister could not be summoned in the case and the issuance of arrest warrants by the Balochistan Anti-Terrorism Court were illegal while the Balochistan High Court had rejected his application without examining the law and facts.
