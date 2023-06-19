Visitors throng The News Education Expo

KARACHI: A large number of youths thronged the Karachi Expo Centre on Sunday on the concluding day of The News Education Expo 2023.

The visiting youths thanked the Jang Group for organising an event where they could get information about multiple universities as well as receive career counseling under one roof.

Shahid Ali Khan, a student who has just taken the Intermediate examinations, said that although he had studied pre-engineering in the Intermediate, he was considering to graduate in business studies. He added that the stalls of various institutions offering business degrees helped him a lot and he would be able to take an informed decision based on the information he had collected from the Education Expo.

Amna Ilyas, a student of A-Levels, said she was interested in pursuing social sciences after completing her A-Levels. She added that she had come to the event with her parents as well as younger siblings to collect information about Pakistani varsities offering degrees in disciplines like psychology and sociology.

Farhan Mushtaq, the father of two children currently enrolled in the matriculation and Intermediate, said he was concerned about the future of his children and he wanted them to join the best varsities. He remarked that the event had provided him a lot of information about various universities.

As the event opened at 10am, the Hall No 1 of the Expo Centre soon became full of visitors, including a large number of youths.