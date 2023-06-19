Four killed, 23 injured as windstorm, rain hit Bannu

BANNU: At least four persons were killed and 23 others sustained injuries in wall and roof collapse incidents as windstorm and heavy rains wreaked havoc for the second time in the district on Sunday.

Reports pouring in from various parts of the district suggested that a number of roofs and walls of buildings collapsed following the gusty winds and rains while several trees were uprooted in the storm as well.

The areas hit by the windstorm and heavy rains included Khojari Khas, Sorani, Kaki, Pakka Bachak, Havid, Chandmari, Bragay Pump, New Sabzi Mandi, Pirkhel Kaki and others.

The Rescue 1122 and local residents said that the winds were so swift that it blew off roofs and walls of many structures, leaving four persons dead and 23 others injured.

The injured, whose identity could not be ascertained, included men, women and children.

The injured were shifted to the hospitals in Bannu.

At least 28 people, including women and children, had died and another 140 sustained injuries when strong winds coupled with heavy rains played havoc in the three southern KP districts a few days back.

Meanwhile, a strong windstorm and rainstorm hit the provincial capital in the evening. The rain, which lashed the provincial capital for nearly half an hour, turned the otherwise hot and humid weather pleasant. However, several areas plunged into darkness soon after the windstorm and rain.