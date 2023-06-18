Seminar for awareness about reproductive health issues

TIMERGARA: Speakers at a seminar here on Saturday called for the implementation of the relevant laws to sensitise the university students of both genders, academia and faculty members about the importance of reproductive health and its related issues.

They were speaking at a daylong orientation seminar titled “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Reproductive Healthcare Rights Act 2020 and its importance for the betterment of general public health”

The District Population Welfare Office had organised the seminar in collaboration with the Abdul Wali Khan University Timergara campus. The advocacy and informative session was organised with the aim to sensitise the university students of both genders, academia and faculty members about the Act.

The chief guest of the occasion was the campus coordinator Dr Minhaj Uddin and co-chief guest was District Population Welfare Officer Shahid Khan and Deputy District Population Officer Kinan Pasha was the resource person for the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, Kinan Pasha said the Act was passed to facilitate, ensure and improve the reproductive health issues pertaining to the health of the couples. Reproductive health, he said, was a fundamental human right, which was central to enhancing the standard of life and improving health.

Addressing the seminar, Shahid Khan said reproductive healthcare rights encompassed a complete package of reproductive health services.

The Act implied a wide range of health issues, including family planning; maternal health and newborn health care, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), he observed.

The Act was striving to minimise gender discrimination and promote the judicious family planning exercise that guaranteed smart, sustainable and manageable family units, he further said.