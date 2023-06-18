TLP march called off after talks with govt: Rana Sana

TLP march called off after talks with govt.—Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday announced that after successful negotiations with the government, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) had called off its “Pakistan Bachao March” (Save Pakistan March).

He was addressing a press conference flanked by TLP leader Shafiq Amini.

The minister said that after the second round of talks, crucial matters were settled with the TLP.

He said that talks were primarily focused on safeguarding the Prophethood, and curbing blasphemy, which is integral to every Muslim’s faith. Regarding the TLP’s demand for the release of Aafia Siddiqui, Sanaullah described her case as a national issue that saddened every Pakistani. He urged human rights organisations to pay attention to her situation and assured that the government would write a letter to the US authorities regarding her imprisonment, considering her 86-year sentence unfair.

The interior minister said the government also accepted other demands of the TLP, including a reduction in petrol prices. He said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar briefed the TLP negotiators about how petrol prices were determined and assured them to decrease petrol prices and resolve issues peacefully.

The TLP leader appreciated the government for avoiding a confrontation, unlike its predecessor.