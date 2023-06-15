Babar slips in Test ranking

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Wednesday dropped one spot and is now ranked fifth among Test batters by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
Australia will head into the Ashes series with their batters occupying the top three spots in the men's Test rankings. According to the latest ICC rankings update, Marnus Labuschagne retains top spot with team-mates Steve Smith and Travis Head just below him. Labuschagne has 903 rating points, with Smith at 885. Head has 884 points after his century in the ICC World Test Championship final against India at The Oval.
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari Wednesday said that strict...
DHAKA: Najmul Hossain struck his third Test century as Bangladesh dominated a hapless Afghanistan to score 362-5 on...
ISLAMABAD: Budding players and leading federations will also get their share in the Rs5 billion ‘Prime Minister’s...
LONDON: England have favoured Stuart Broad´s experience over Mark Wood´s raw pace for the first Ashes Test at...
LONDON: Batting sensation Harry Brook hopes to make the same impact as England´s 2005 Ashes heroes as he prepares to...
LAHORE: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has said that the entire team will give its best in the Asia Cup.Talking to media...