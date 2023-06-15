Babar slips in Test ranking

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Wednesday dropped one spot and is now ranked fifth among Test batters by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Australia will head into the Ashes series with their batters occupying the top three spots in the men's Test rankings. According to the latest ICC rankings update, Marnus Labuschagne retains top spot with team-mates Steve Smith and Travis Head just below him. Labuschagne has 903 rating points, with Smith at 885. Head has 884 points after his century in the ICC World Test Championship final against India at The Oval.