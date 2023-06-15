Russian oil import gives the lie to ‘regime change’ narrative: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a reception hosted in honour of England and Pakistan Cricket Teams at the PM House in Islamabad on December 5, 2022. — Twitter/@pmln_org

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday the import of cheaper crude oil from Russia had exposed the “regime change narrative” of former premier Imran Khan.

He was speaking to the media after inaugurating the expanded and rehabilitated Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Road, which was previously called the IJP Road [Islamabad/Inter Junction Principal Road].

Shehbaz also inaugurated the 7th Avenue Interchange on the Srinagar Highway and laid the foundation stone of 11th Avenue. Ministers and officials accompanied him.

The prime minister said that due to sincere efforts of the incumbent coalition government, crude oil had been purchased at a price at least $15 per barrel less than the international price.

“Each dollar is important for us at this critical time; we need to minimise inflation and we need to provide maximum relief to the common man,” he said.

Shehbaz said the facts had proved now that the conspirator just wasted the nation’s precious time by making false allegations of removal of his government by a cipher from the United States. He blamed the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for miring the country into economic problems and expressed the resolve that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan would come out of crises soon.

“Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, we all together would steer the country out of all crises and make it a stable and developed Pakistan,” he said.

Shehbaz recalled that the May 9 incidents brought shame to the whole nation, as patriot citizens could not even think of what happened on that day, emphasising that those involved in the incidents were, in fact, enemies of the country.

About the ongoing projects in the federal capital, the PM said all projects facing delays would be completed by next month and electric buses would also arrive here by July 15.

He said the metro project was also totally ignored by the previous government, but the current government opened it within days after assuming the charge.

However, he noted that political stability was highly important to achieve economic strength, attract investment and ensure development and prosperity in the country. “Until there is no political stability, there will be no economic stability as both are inter-linked,” he said.

Shehbaz said in a situation where there was political instability in the country, the political opponents were hatching conspiracies everywhere, spreading false propaganda and misleading the nation, nobody would be ready to invest in the country.

He also put responsibility of the current economic crises on the previous government, saying it breached its own agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) due to which the confidence of the Fund was shattered. However, he said, the coalition government had met all conditions of the IMF and hoped that the programme would resume anytime soon.

He maintained that despite economic crisis, the government had provided the maximum relief to people. He also appreciated Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for presenting a pro-poor budget. He said the government had raised the salaries of government employees by 30 per cent to 35pc and pensions by 17.5pc.

About false allegations by the PTI chairman, the PM said if there was any corruption, proof should have been presented. “If there is any proof, we will happily present ourselves for an investigation,” he added.

“Imran Niazi kept on calling his opponents thieves, but he himself had been proved to be guilty of corruption in Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Trust cases,” he added.

Shehbaz said a solid waste management plan would be introduced in the federal capital very soon. He deplored that the previous government had damaged the whole system in Lahore.

The PM said the government would give 100,000 laptops to talented youth and distribution would start next month. He made it clear that the laptops would be given totally on merit and no reference would be accepted.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said if there was someone who deserves the title of modern-day Joseph Goebbels, chief propagandist for the German Nazi Party, is none but Imran Khan. “He is certainly perfecting the art of lying. He can lie through his teeth, history does not,” he said in a tweet.

Shehbaz observed how convenient it was for Imran Khan to forget how he incited his cult followers to violence over a span of one year. He called the Army and intelligence leadership names, exploited people’s emotions through slogans of ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ and use of religious symbols and even administered oath of Jihad to them.

Shehbaz also noted with regret that as the state symbols, the military installations came under attack at the hands of his goons, he refused to condemn violence, what to speak of urging the arsonists to stand down. “His speeches and Twitter posts are enough evidence to refute his claims and establish a build-up to the events of May 9,” he added.

Shehbaz said as the facts have established so far, the PTI, under Imran’s watch, purposefully resorted to violence as a policy.

The PM tweeted in response to Imran Khan’s tweet in which he said, “The most simple way to find out who was responsible for the arson on the 9th of May is to ask ourselves the billion-rupee question that who gained and benefited the most from the violence. Clearly it wasn’t PTI.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Azerbaijan on a two-day official visit on Wednesday.

Upon his arrival, the prime minister was warmly welcomed by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister was invited by President Ilham Aliyev.

It is the maiden visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Azerbaijan after assuming his office.

On Thursday, the prime minister will visit the tomb of Heydar Aliyev, a national leader of Azerbaijan and lay a wreath. He will also pay a visit to the martyrs monument.

The prime minister will meet President Ilham Aliyev and both the leaders will later talk to the media.

A delegation of Azerbaijan ministers will also call on the prime minister to discuss the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in trade and energy sectors.