Use of right to information stressed for investigative stories

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar here on Tuesday urged the students of journalism to use the Right to Information for investigative stories and thus discourage injustice and corruption in the society. The seminar on ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right To Information Act (RTI)’ was organised by the KP Information Commission in collaboration with the Governance and Public Policy Project (GPP) Merged Areas at the department of journalism and mass communication, University of Peshawar.

Assistant director of the commission Syed Saadat Jahan was the main speaker on the occasion. He urged the students to play their role in the uplift of merged districts by ensuring merit in public affairs through the RTI. The speaker said that the information commission would welcome and facilitate them in access to information held by public bodies.

The seminar was attended by the faculty and students of the department. Special attention was focused on educating and encouraging students belonging to ex-FATA and PATA on RTI. -