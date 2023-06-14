3 buses provided to facilitate students

MIRANSHAH: In a joint effort to boost up the public sectors, particularly health and education, the district administration and Pakistan Army’s 7 Division in Miranshah, North Waziristan, have been dynamically functioning to bring about substantial improvements.

Recently, a meeting was held among Deputy Commissioner Rehan Gul Khattak, 7 Division Internal Security Incharge, Colonel Saud, and Secretary Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to discuss the ongoing initiatives.

Following the meeting, Secretary Higher Education Dr Anila Mahfooz Durrani presented three buses to facilitate the students and teachers of North Waziristan. The buses were handed over at a ceremony in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Rehan Gul Khattak.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner expressed his gratitude for the contribution made by Secretary Dr. Anila Mahfooz Durrani and the Higher Education Department. The three vehicles, generously provided by the secretary, will be utilised by the Government Postgraduate College Miranshah, Government Degree College Mir Ali, and Government Girls Degree College Miranshah.

This gesture aims to facilitate and enhance educational access and mobility for the students and staff of these institutions.

This event organised by deputy commissioner North Waziristan and Colonel Saud marks a significant milestone for the students and teachers of North Waziristan.

It signifies the commitment of the district administration, Pakistan Army’s 7 Division, and the Higher Education Department to uplift the education sector in the region.

Expressing appreciation for the initiative, Deputy Commissioner Rehan Gul Khattak extended heartfelt gratitude to the education secretary for her vision and support. In response,

Secretary Dr. Anila Mahfooz Durrani reiterated her commitment to provide every possible effort and support for the promotion of higher education in North Waziristan.