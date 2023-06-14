 
Wednesday June 14, 2023
Two girl students run over

By Shahid Hussain Yousafzai
June 14, 2023

TIMERGARA: Two girl students of a private school were crushed to death by a mini-truck on Tuesday, police said. They said the students were returning home after finishing school when a speeding mini-truck crushed them to death at the Toora Tiga area in Timergara.