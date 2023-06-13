Budget focuses on sectors that induce growth: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said that his government has paid special emphasis on the growth-inducing sectors in the budget 2023-24.

In a tweet on Monday, the premier said. “While experts are analysing the various facets of Budget 2023-24, I consider it important to highlight the special emphasis the government has placed on the growth-inducing sectors in the budget.”

The measures for the uplifting of Information Technology, agriculture, solarisation, youth development and other sectors were proposed after thorough deliberations, he added.

The PM further said that such considerations were aimed at incentivising innovation and entrepreneurship of our talented youth and boosting productivity of agriculture and attracting investment in the agro-industry.

“At the same time, the government is working on a solarisation initiative to replace the costlier sources of power generation by harnessing the vast solar power,” Shehbaz claimed and maintained that affordable energy was key to economic growth and the provision of relief to the people.

The procurement of crude oil from Russia was also part of the energy security plan, he added. “The point I am making is that despite constraints imposed by domestic and global circumstances, Budget 2023-24 promises to turn things around and has outlined a clear path for this purpose. Achieving economic self-sufficiency remains the overarching goal where the economy is insulated from the external turbulence and shocks,” he concluded.

Separately, while chairing a Punjab budget review meeting here on Monday, the prime minister has directed the caretaker provincial government to give relief to the people in the upcoming budget.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the chief secretary, P&D chairman, secretary food, secretary agriculture and other secretaries also participated in the meeting.

Shehbaz directed the caretaker government and the civil bureaucracy to give the people the benefit of the budget. He also asked the caretaker government to complete the ongoing development projects in the province.