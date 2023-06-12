SCO foreign ministers meeting and irresponsible India

The Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) met in India at a critical moment of history. It is not run-of-the-mill statement; it truly depicts global dynamics. The world is going through a rapid and dynamic phase of changes. It has given birth to multiple issues, but three stand out among all.

First, Russia-Ukraine crisis is escalating with every passing day. It has shaken the world economy. Although, China is pushing for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, the western powers do not seem in mood to end the crisis. They are fanning the conflict by one way or the other and the situation is getting worse. There is consensus among experts the drone attacks on Moscow will definitely further complicate the situation, which is considered as deliberate attempt to drag the world into World War-III.

Second, de-dollarisation drive has intensified economic war among major powers. Weaponisation of dollar and western financial system are catalysing the momentum. Majority of the world economies are fed up with merciless use of dollar to penalise countries that do not bow down in front of the western powers.

Cuba is one of the worst victims of this policy since decades. North Korea and Iran are also going through prolong sanctions. Iraq, Libya and Syria have been destroyed through sanctions in addition to war imposed on it. Unilateral sanctions have destroyed economies and compelled common citizens to live in miserable condition. They even do not spare food and medicine sectors, forcing millions of people to suffer from hunger and bad health condition.

It has compelled China, emerging economies and the developing world to look for better alternatives. They want just, fair and balanced financial system to protect rights of every country irrespective of its economic might. China is at the forefront to find a better solution. It has started pitching Yuan as a better alternative. China is ensuring the world it has no intention to weaponise Yuan. Thus, Yuan is emerging as new currency of trade and economic transactions.

China has signed many important agreements to promote use of Yuan for trade and economic purposes. Now, Saudi Arabia and other countries are also looking to use Yuan for trade and economic transactions. Owning to these agreements and use of Yuan for different purposes, the value of Yuan is improving against US dollar.

Third, Afghanistan situation is complicating. Food insecurity is out of control. World Food Programme has indicated 19.9 million Afghan people are facing challenge to secure healthy food. It is feared situation will further aggravate, as millions of people do not have secure jobs. Failure to tackle these issues can give an impetus to terrorism. It is feared terrorists might use this situation to create problems for the people of Afghanistan, regional countries and beyond.

Despite such challenges, the world community is not diverting due attention to Afghanistan. Western countries are more focus to fulfil their agenda at any cost, rather solving the problem. They even do not care for the human life. Imposition of sanctions by the US is best case to explain the phenomena. The US is also sucking breathing space for people of Afghanistan by freezing assets of that country.

Against this backdrop, the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) was extremely important. Although, all issues are important, but Russia-Ukraine conflict and Afghanistan have direct relevance for all the member states. The decision of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to attend the CFM meeting was right and rational one. Afghanistan peace is immensely important for Pakistan as it has direct relevance for our country. Press conference by Jai Shankar, India External Affairs Minister, reinforces the importance of attending the meeting by Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

The CFM meeting went well, but the press conference by Jai Shankar spoiled the good environment. There is consensus among a wider community of analysts and experts it only exposed the caliber, irresponsible attitude and malicious intention of the ruling elite of India.

We can deduce four conclusions from the press conference. First, Jai Shankar’s presser was amateur act of diplomacy. Although, he was trying to act as big guy, but in reality, he was behaving like shoddy diplomat. He turned the press talk into anti-Pakistan propaganda event. He came up with baseless allegations and senseless point-scoring.

Second, irresponsible behaviour of Jai Shankar, more precisely of India, tells us they are still living in Cold War mentality. India is not ready to graduate into 21st century. Third, he challenged international norms and values. He skipped the UN Resolution during his discussion on Kashmir.

Fourth, he deliberately tried to politicise the meeting and sabotage the process of regional cooperation.

In other words, it was a methodical attempt to downgrade SCO forum. He was not able to understand SCO is driven by Shanghai Spirit, which believes in dialogue, development, respect and dignity. By bickering about Pakistan, he ignored the Shanghai Spirit. He was trying to treat SCO as SAARC. It seems India was playing at someone else’s behalf.

The press conference is a perfect example of illusion of self-assumed greatness. It is a disastrous recipe not only for India but also for the region. It is advised India must come out of mentality of self-assumed greatness and try to cooperate. It will be good for peace and prosperity in the region and beyond.