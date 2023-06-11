‘Humsafar’ launched to help cancer patients, families through their journey

There were poignant moments at the launch of ‘Humsafar’, a cancer support group, as individuals who have lost their loved ones to the disease opened up about their personal journeys, reflecting on the challenges they faced and the impact the disease had on their lives.

The event was held at the Agha Khan University Hospital on Saturday afternoon. Among the participants who candidly shared their stories was renowned artiste Hina Bayat, who lost her husband to cancer earlier this year.

Oncologist Dr Yasmin Abdul Rasheed, who moderated the event, said that the mere mention of the word cancer evokes fear in individuals, irrespective of the disease’s stage. She highlighted that family members of those diagnosed with cancer suppress their emotions so that their loved ones are saved from additional worry. Similarly, she added, patients themselves, more often than not, refrain from openly sharing their feelings to prevent their children, spouse, and other family members from becoming overly concerned.

“As physicians, our job is to see patients and focus on their treatment. We don’t have time to address their emotional needs,” Yasmin said. “Cancer is not about death only; it is not death sentence, rather it is about a journey.” She explained the AKU’s department of oncology took this initiative of launching the cancer support group to help make that journey less painful.

Prof Dr Zehra Fadoo, head of the department, said that it was not the diagnosis of the disease that was important but the journey that followed. “Everybody has own journey, we have our individual challenges and hardships to deal with but if you have somebody holding your hand and supporting you through the journey it becomes much easier and more pleasant as you go along.”

She was of the view that the support of family, friends, physicians and caregivers played a crucial role in making this journey successful.

Professor Dr Asim Belgaumi, chief medical officer and paediatric oncologist, emphasised that the support group was something that was direly needed. He said while caregivers fulfilled their roles by providing medical assistance and administering treatments, there was also a profound emotional aspect to take into account.

“Emotions and relationship a lot of patients develop with their physicians, nurses and other care providers and vice versa are also traumatic,” he said. “The problem with a battle is that somebody loses it which is not right. When somebody loses that means there is dejection and there is a feeling of guilt. This [cancer] is not a battle. This is not ‘I win you lose or you win I lose’. This is a journey that we have set out on together.”

He emphasized that we have to move forward by supporting and strengthening each other, recalling Sohail Rana’s programme where a song “Sung Sung Chalte Rehna’ used to be played.

Khusro Mumtaz, driving force behind the initiative talked about what motivated him to lead the initiative. He said his journey started when his wife was diagnosed with brain tumor 12 years ago. During that journey, he added his wife became his hero and best friend. As the disease progressed, he said he recognised the need for a support system that could cater to the emotional needs of cancer patients and their families. This realisation led him to envision a group where patients and families could come together, share their experience and provide mutual support, he maintained. He said his idea was reaffirmed by physicians at the oncology department.

Mumtaz said there should be separate groups for cancer patients and caregivers, adding that the discussion also led him to further realisation that doctors as well as nurses also needed support and vowed to expand the group.